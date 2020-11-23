Barclays Cuts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $35.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoodRx from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.89.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.