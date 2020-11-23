Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 140 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 153.79 ($2.01).

Get Barclays PLC (BARC.L) alerts:

LON:BARC opened at GBX 137.76 ($1.80) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.06.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.