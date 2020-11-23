Barclays Raises JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $100.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.77.

JD opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $92.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

