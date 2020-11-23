Barclays Raises Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $135.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $116.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,073,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 272.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,530 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $83,167,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

