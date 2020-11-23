Barclays Raises The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $74.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.04.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.