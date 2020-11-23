Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Update

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 497,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,660.0 days.

Shares of BPMUF stock opened at $55.64 on Monday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $60.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $597.57 million, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Basilea Pharmaceutica alerts:

BPMUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers isavuconazole, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally under the Cresemba brand.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.