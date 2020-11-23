BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BCE by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in BCE by 17.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,856. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. BCE’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

