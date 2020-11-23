Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.35.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.2% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

