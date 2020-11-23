Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Up 15.4% in October

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 207,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 10,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $231.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.17 and a 200-day moving average of $245.57. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

