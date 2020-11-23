BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Raised to $327.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $240.00 to $327.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group lowered shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded BeiGene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BeiGene from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $247.03.

BGNE opened at $284.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.67. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $322.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.20.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,692,034.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $14,235,604.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,689,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,891,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,448 shares of company stock worth $60,299,909 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

