Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,502,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 9,118,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,566.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Beijing Capital International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BJCHF opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65. Beijing Capital International Airport has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.02.

About Beijing Capital International Airport

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

