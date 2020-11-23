Benchmark Boosts Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target to $35.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 290,305 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 290,059 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 994,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 177,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 519.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 164,910 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

