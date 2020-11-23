Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) a €50.00 Price Target

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 37.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZAL. Barclays set a €95.70 ($112.59) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.75 ($89.11).

Get Zalando SE (ZAL.F) alerts:

ZAL stock opened at €80.04 ($94.16) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €82.87 and its 200 day moving average is €69.06. Zalando SE has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.