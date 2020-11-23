Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $903.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $557.11.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $827.00 on Thursday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.47, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.02.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total transaction of $35,109.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,806.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total value of $165,640.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,602,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,124 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,141. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

