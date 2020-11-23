Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,131,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,807 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

