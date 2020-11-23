Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Short Interest Update

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $7,337,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,261,835.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $2,210,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,581 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $233,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,699. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

