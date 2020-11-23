BidaskClub Downgrades Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Hold

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. 140166 upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

FB stock opened at $269.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,404 shares of company stock valued at $82,606,401. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

