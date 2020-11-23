Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.46.

BILI opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.11. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

