Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 119.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $5.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $564.17. 1,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $574.77 and its 200-day moving average is $508.74. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

