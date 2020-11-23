BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Raised to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $112.16. The company had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.82 and a beta of 0.81. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $1,072,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,197.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $12,395,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,900 shares of company stock worth $19,930,141. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

