Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,822.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $23.22 on Monday, hitting $2,015.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,602. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,128.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,795.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,718.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.