Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $33.60 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

