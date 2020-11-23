Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Down 17.5% in October

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 576,600 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 699,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:BHR traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.99. 3,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,558. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

