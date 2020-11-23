Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.25. 334,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,572,273. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,643 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

