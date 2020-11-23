Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lifted by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.23 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

