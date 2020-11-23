BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 17,768 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,832,000 after acquiring an additional 328,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $111.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.62. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.