BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 18,186 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $33,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 113,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.