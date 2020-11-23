BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 4,640 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO opened at $450.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.13.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

