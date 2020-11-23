BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,211,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,333,000 after purchasing an additional 252,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,527,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4,395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 218,890 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 65,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSA opened at $142.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $148.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.85.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $98,765.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $355,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,857 shares of company stock worth $3,528,525. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

