BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after buying an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after buying an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

UPS stock opened at $165.75 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

