BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 2,690 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 27.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 26.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 35,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $520.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.47. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $537.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,532 shares of company stock valued at $31,658,939. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.