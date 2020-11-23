BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 5,620 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Target by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after buying an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after buying an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Target by 240.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,565,000 after buying an additional 963,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Target by 842.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 902,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $108,166,000 after buying an additional 806,878 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $175.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $174.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,789 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

