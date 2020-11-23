BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 56,900 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.28% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $13,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of PB opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman acquired 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.