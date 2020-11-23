BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $344.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.04. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $355.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.28.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

