BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 338.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 100.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

CVX opened at $87.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

