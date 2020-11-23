BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $20.27 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $76.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

