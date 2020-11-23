BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $21.97 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 615,815 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.19% of Pembina Pipeline worth $21,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.161 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 94.50%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

