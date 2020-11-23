BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $23.68 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.69.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.