BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $32.51 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $205.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.