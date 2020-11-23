BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $33.44 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $110.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

