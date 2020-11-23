BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.20% of Pan American Silver worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $30.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.39.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

