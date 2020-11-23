BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $23,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 280.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 95,557 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 187.7% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 61,223 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 336.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 147.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $1,053,241.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,045.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $5,397,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,244 shares of company stock valued at $36,078,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

