BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 38,288 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,288 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $15,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at $3,808,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 83.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

