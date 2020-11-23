BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 65,322 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 412,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,322 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $27,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of CIGI opened at $86.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.55. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $92.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

