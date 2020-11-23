BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 71,839 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,839 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $31,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,371,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,081,000 after purchasing an additional 50,407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,602,000 after purchasing an additional 236,382 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,891,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,285,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,344,000 after buying an additional 928,495 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $59.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $69,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

