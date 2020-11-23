BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 7,363 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $15,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in The Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $203.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day moving average of $166.89. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $374.77.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. CSFB lifted their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

