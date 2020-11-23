BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CME Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,180,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 79,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,373,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in CME Group by 1,309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 38,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,541 shares of company stock worth $1,909,913. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $167.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

