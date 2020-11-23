BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,367 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Waste Management by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,762 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Waste Management by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,680,000 after acquiring an additional 736,420 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $3,036,753.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,947,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

NYSE:WM opened at $120.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

