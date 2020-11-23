BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,270 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 148.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 71.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 18.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $55.80 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

