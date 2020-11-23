BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.43% of FirstService worth $24,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after buying an additional 49,777 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in FirstService by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in FirstService by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FirstService by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $139.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 84.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $145.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.87.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.55 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.